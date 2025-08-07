Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to downtown Springfield

The 2025 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival rolls back into town, the festival draws over 65,000 people and features more than 800 cars and motorcycles in one of the largest classic car shows in the region. In addition, three live music stages keep things moving all weekend long, with national and local acts performing rock, blues, country and more. Some of the artists will be Buster, Clifton Davis, Midwest Thick Sister Lucille, Phat Mike and the Bartenders, The Lefty Brothers, and so many more, including the 80s stylings of Machine Gun Symphony.

More information at www.route66festivalsgf.com