Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to downtown Springfield

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:01 PM CDT
Route 66 Festival

Springfield celebrates its claim to fame as the Birthplace of Route 66. August 8 and 9 the city’s historic downtown will be alive with classic cars, live music, and plenty of local flavor as the 2025 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival rolls back into town.

The 2025 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival rolls back into town, the festival draws over 65,000 people and features more than 800 cars and motorcycles in one of the largest classic car shows in the region. In addition, three live music stages keep things moving all weekend long, with national and local acts performing rock, blues, country and more. Some of the artists will be Buster, Clifton Davis, Midwest Thick Sister Lucille, Phat Mike and the Bartenders, The Lefty Brothers, and so many more, including the 80s stylings of Machine Gun Symphony.

More information at www.route66festivalsgf.com
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
