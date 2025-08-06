Missouri to unveil new state highway map this week

Most people use GPS these days to get to where they’re going. But paper maps still have some usefulness – for example, if your cell service disappears. And it can be fun to use them.

The 2025-2026 Official State Highway Map of Missouri will be available to the public starting Thursday, August 7. Printed copies will be available at the Highway Gardens Expo Center at the Missouri State Fair August 7-17 in Sedalia.

The map features an aerial photo of Missouri Route 79 south of Hannibal and a welcome letter from Governor Mike Kehoe. It also contains 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population numbers of Missouri cities and counties as well as a current list and locations of state parks and historic sites. Insets on the back of the map bring metro areas into greater detail and feature historic trail and route markers, rest area and roadside park locations, U.S. bike routes, post office locations and more.

You can request a map by contacting your local MoDOT district office or call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). To request online, visit modot.org/official-state-highway-map where you’ll also find file versions available for download.