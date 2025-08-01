Smithsonian touring exhibit is on display in Neosho

A national touring exhibit is coming to Neosho this month.

It’s part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Missouri Humanities Council. The exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” will be at Crowder College’s Longwell Museum July 28 through August 31.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

Crowder College and the Neosho community were chosen by the Missouri Humanities Council to host the exhibit. The Museum on Main Street program brings exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

As part of the exhibit, “Raise your Voice,” a live music event offering music of patriotism and protests since 1776, will be held August 28 and 29 at 6 and August 31 at 2. The History Symposium will take place on September 4.

“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

The Longwell Museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 6:30.

You can find out more at museumonmainstreet.org.