A beam to be part of the Springfield Art Museum project will be available for signing Friday

You’ll have the chance Friday, August 1, to have your name included in the major renovation of the Springfield Art Museum.

From 6 to 8 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk, the public is invited to the Art Study Club, 431 S. Jefferson, #108, to sign and add well wishes to a 10-foot-long steel beam that will be incorporated into the project.

According to city officials, the beam will represent the “essential role the Springfield community plays in shaping the museum’s future.”

The project will turn the former auditorium into a gallery with ceilings that are at least 20-feet tall. The old education wing has been torn down and is being replaced with modern studio art classrooms and a Family Learning Center for hands-on art making for all ages. Plans call for a new entry with a large lobby and gathering space with first and second-floor visitor lounges. And there will be a new entryway on the museum’s west side. The museum also plans a large-high-ceiling gallery on the east side. Fundraising is ongoing.

Construction began in March. The goal is to have the project finished by the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2028.



