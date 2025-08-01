© 2025 KSMU Radio
A beam to be part of the Springfield Art Museum project will be available for signing Friday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:11 AM CDT
Springfield Art Museum (photo taken April 15, 2024).

You can sign the beam and add well wishes from 6 to 8 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk at the Art Study Club in downtown Springfield.

You’ll have the chance Friday, August 1, to have your name included in the major renovation of the Springfield Art Museum.

From 6 to 8 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk, the public is invited to the Art Study Club, 431 S. Jefferson, #108, to sign and add well wishes to a 10-foot-long steel beam that will be incorporated into the project.

According to city officials, the beam will represent the “essential role the Springfield community plays in shaping the museum’s future.”

The project will turn the former auditorium into a gallery with ceilings that are at least 20-feet tall. The old education wing has been torn down and is being replaced with modern studio art classrooms and a Family Learning Center for hands-on art making for all ages. Plans call for a new entry with a large lobby and gathering space with first and second-floor visitor lounges. And there will be a new entryway on the museum’s west side. The museum also plans a large-high-ceiling gallery on the east side. Fundraising is ongoing.

Construction began in March. The goal is to have the project finished by the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2028.

 
News Springfield Art MuseumFirst Friday Art WalkSpringfield, Missouri
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky