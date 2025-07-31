© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Tide Theatrical opens a new show with its largest cast yet

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published July 31, 2025 at 8:00 PM CDT
KSMU

“Great theatre is about challenging how we think and encouraging us to fantasize about a world we aspire to.” – Willem Dafoe

Springfield’s theatre community took a hit with the recent pause in operations at Springfield Contemporary Theatre. But in the wake of that loss, High Tide Theatrical Company is rising, taking bold steps forward and embracing new creative risks.

Friday August 1 they open Sondheim’s Into the Woods with their largest cast yet, staged in their signature up-close, intimate style. I spoke with members of the company about their vision, the hurdles they face, and the rewards of keeping community theatre alive and thriving.
News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea