High Tide Theatrical opens a new show with its largest cast yet

Springfield’s theatre community took a hit with the recent pause in operations at Springfield Contemporary Theatre. But in the wake of that loss, High Tide Theatrical Company is rising, taking bold steps forward and embracing new creative risks.

Friday August 1 they open Sondheim’s Into the Woods with their largest cast yet, staged in their signature up-close, intimate style. I spoke with members of the company about their vision, the hurdles they face, and the rewards of keeping community theatre alive and thriving.