Springfield organizations react to talk of possible European heritage-only community near the city

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:15 PM CDT
Michele Skalicky
Inclusive Springfield said, “we strive to be a community where the inherent dignity, value and worth of every member of our community is embraced.”

A day after the City of Springfield issued a statement condemning a group’s intent to look into creating a “whites only” community in the area, another Springfield organization is speaking out. This comes after the group, Return to the Land, expressed interest in expanding from Arkansas into the Missouri Ozarks and specifically mentioned the Springfield area.

Springfield city leaders issued the statement Tuesday that said, in part, “Segregationist thinking has no place in our city’s present or future.”

Wednesday, the board of Inclusive Springfield, made up of local leaders and community stakeholders, issued its own statement. It said: “The Springfield community is home to a multilayered, colorful mosaic of cultures that is continuing to grow. We strive to be a community where the inherent dignity, value and worth of every member of our community is embraced. As our community continues to grow, we will continue to work towards being a place where all people feel valued and that they belong. The proposed ‘whites-only’ settlement by the group ‘Return to the Land,’ is discriminatory to many of our valued community members. This kind of divisive agenda is reflective of biased, outdated discriminatory practices which are contrary to the values of our community.”

It urged others who feel the same way to speak out.

Inclusive Springfield is facilitated by Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Eric Orwoll, the head of Return to the Land said in a video statement, "We believe that all Americans, regardless of their ethnic, racial or religious background, have the unalienable right to freely associate and peacefully assemble. We have the God-given right to form communities according to whatever values we hold dear, and the government does not have the right to tell free American citizens what values they have to live according to in their own private lives."

 
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
