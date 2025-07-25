© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield Police Department has 1st Black sergeant with promotion of Jeremiah Lockett

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:06 AM CDT
Jeremiah Lockett, sergeant with the Springfield Police Department.

Lockett has been with SPD for 14 years.

Officer Jeremiah Lockett has been promoted to sergeant at the Springfield Police Department. He’s the first African American in the department’s history to achieve this rank, according to SPD.

Lockett has been with the department for 14 years. In a statement, Police Chief Paul Williams said “Sgt. Lockett is a thoughtful and dedicated leader who brings both experience and heart to the job. This promotion is not only a personal milestone for him, but also a meaningful moment in our department’s history. I’m proud to see him step into this role and continue making a positive impact.”

Lockett began his career in 2011 in the 61st police academy. He has served on patrol but has been primarily assigned to the Traffic Unit since 2016, including time as a detective investigating crashes in which drivers left the scene of the accident.

Lockett holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology with a minor in psychology from Missouri State University
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
