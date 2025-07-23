LGBTQIA+ resource and advocacy center holds monthly vendor markets for queer business owners

For Sam Easterly, art has always been a way for her to heal. Easterly is a polymer clay artist, and she likes to make different kinds of figurines, as well as jewelry. Easterly said that as a young adult, she went through experiences that stripped away her passion and confidence. She said that, because working with polymer clay requires her to work with her hands, it's a way for her to calm down her mind and get into a place where she feels good. She added that, before, she felt out of place.

“It connects me here, whereas before it kind of felt like, in ways, I didn’t belong here,” she said.

But she’s been able to connect with nature, people and the Ozarks through the products she creates, and now she feels that sense of belonging. She shared her creations with people for the first time during a GLO Center GLO Market in 2023. Her business is called Claydreaming Creations, and she said the GLO Markets launched her career.

The GLO Center started an initiative in 2023 to promote and support local LGBTQIA+ owned businesses. It’s called the GLO Market , and it’s an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ business owners to share their talents and products with the community. The market features over 20 vendors and takes place on the third Saturday of each month. Individuals interested in being vendors can sign up online through the website, and the market is open to the public.

Matt Brown is the Operations Coordinator for The GLO Center. He coordinates events that The GLO Center has, like the GLO Market. The markets were created by the center’s previous executive director, Lou Hood. Brown said the markets started as just seven vendors, and from there they grew to monthly markets with over 20 vendors. He said the market is a great opportunity for LGBTQIA+ creatives to get their name out there.

“I was a vendor before I started working at The GLO Center,” Brown said. “It’s honestly been a great way to build community and find people that are creative, that are in the LGBTQ+ community. Because when I go to other events I see a familiar face, a familiar friend.”

The upcoming market will be on July 26. Mar Whittemore of Mars Trinket Co. will be selling their digital art and clay earrings. Whittemore said they are somewhat of a jack of all trades, and they just love to create.

“I like seeing the output of things that I have created physically with my hands,” they said. “And if I get to share that with people and make a little money in the process, I think that's doubly cool.”

Whittemore said that they come from a blue collar family. They said that with a dad in many decades of construction and a grandfather recognized as an esteemed house painter, it’s important to Whittemore to be able to see the work that they can create with their own hands.

“It’s kind of paying homage to where I come from, who raised me,” they said, "just in a little bit of a different way, but it’s equally important, and my family has been nothing but supportive.”

Whittemore said that the GLO markets provided them with connection to The GLO Center and the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It's networking. It's super important to have community, especially as a queer person,” they said. “We now more than ever need community.”

In the first eight months of his presidency, President Trump and his administration have cut federal funding for many resources that the LGBTQIA+ community relies on. Some examples include healthcare resources such as gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of nineteen and the removal of research funding and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which could largely affect the community’s health equity and nondiscrimination protection.

Similarly, the Trump Administration rescinded past policies that secured the concept of gender identity, allowed transgender women to play in men's sports, allowed transgender individuals to serve in the military and allowed schools and agencies to promote the concept of gender ideology. These pushbacks may make it challenging for affected individuals to seek resources such as healthcare, wellness programs and advocacy groups.

Brown said that, while it’s a tough time for the LGBTQIA+ community, showing up to events like the GLO Market is a great way to show support.

“We exist beyond Pride Month, we exist beyond Pridefest,” he said. “And I think with this rise in fear, it really shows people stepping up to the plate, and I really appreciate and love that for us.”

