An iconic southwest Missouri restaurant will reopen this weekend after a recent fire

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 11, 2025 at 1:30 PM CDT
Cooky's Cafe in Golden City (photo taken September, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
/
KSMU
Cooky's Cafe in Golden City (photo taken September, 2023)

Cooky's Cafe, in Golden City, MO, will open back up at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Cooky’s Café, on Main Street in Golden City, has been in business for 83 years. But the building it’s in dates back to the early 1900s.

Holy Stefan who owns Cooky’s with her husband Willie, said someone nearby happened to notice smoke early last Sunday morning and called the fire department.

"The firefighters from Golden City arrived very promptly, rapidly," she said, "and Jasper and Lamar also assisted once they got in the building. That's when the oven burst into flames."

A double oven in the back of the restaurant caught fire, and Stefan said fire damage was contained to the oven. But the restaurant had water and smoke damage. No one was injured.

Word of the fire quickly spread, and employees showed up to help with cleanup and to secure the doors, which the firefighters had to break through to get inside. Two area businesses have also helped with cleaning and repairs.

Stefan said they’ve ordered a new double oven, but until it arrives, they’ll have to coordinate using their only remaining oven.

"We're going to need to improvise and work around everybody because we don't have a lot of space in the restaurant," said Stefan.

The pie cooler at Cooky's Cafe in Golden City, MO (photo taken September, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
/
KSMU
The pie cooler at Cooky's Cafe in Golden City, MO (photo taken September, 2023)

A health inspector cleared Cooky’s for opening on Thursday, and they’re ready to reopen Saturday.

"I've got people coming in today to start doing the prep work, cutting the Suzie Qs, the french fries," she said. "We'll be getting our brisket ready, remaking all of our salads — the pasta salad, potato salad, coleslaw. So there will be a lot of work today, but we will be ready to open normal time tomorrow (Saturday, July 12) at 6 a.m."

Stefan said they’ve had lots of calls asking when they’re going to reopen. Those folks can return to their favorite restaurant this weekend.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
