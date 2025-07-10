Legislation signed this week allows Missouri State to independently offer doctoral degrees

Missouri State University will be able to independently offer Doctor of Philosophy degree programs because of legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed three bills Wednesday allowing the university to do so: House Bill 419, Senate Bill 150 and Senate Bill 160. They become effective August 28.

The bills remove the University of Missouri system’s exclusive authority to grant research doctorates and certain professional degrees, including the Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Technology.

The university will begin evaluating which doctoral programs to add, according to MSU in a news release. It will focus on meeting regional workforce needs across the area and the state.

“This is a historic day for Missouri State University,” said President Richard B. Williams in a statement. “Gov. Kehoe’s signature on these bills gives our university the flexibility to respond to workforce needs and expand academic opportunities for current and future students across Missouri.”

*This story was edited Thursday morning for clarity.

