Everton, Missouri secures loan from state for drinking water upgrades

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a six-figure loan to Everton, Missouri, for drinking water improvements. The no-interest loan is one of two for the project. Meanwhile, Everton and Missouri DNR are working to secure larger funding for the second part of the improvement project.

According to the department's news release, the loan is part of the Drink Water State Revolving Fund. The fund's goal is to provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive private financing for cash-limited communities.

The assistance from this loan will save Everton taxpayers $74,000 in interest over the loan's five-year term.

Lauren Graessle with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said it will help cover the costs of design and planning for the project.

"The community wants to make distribution system improvements, like replacing aging water lines to help reduce water loss and improve the reliability of their system," she explained.

The current stage of the process involves engineering and surveying the system to determine the necessary upgrades.

The estimated total cost of the improvement project is $1.8 million.

All the households except one use city drinking water – a total of 135 accounts. The city hasn't updated its drinking water system since 1963.

Although the water system is over 60 years old, the city didn't consider upgrading it until 2017.

Robbie D'Amato is an alderman for Everton. He said the project will make the water quality even better than it already is.

"Everton has great water. It's clean, it's pure, it's not. It doesn't have to be bleached and treated like a big city," he adds.

The construction project will issue bids at the end of 2025.

If everything goes as planned, the team expects to complete the project by the end of 2026.

