FEMA says President Trump approves two disaster assistance declarations for Missouri following March, April storms

One disaster declaration focuses on recovery from severe storms including tornadoes that took place March 14 and 15.

Federal funds are now available for individuals affected by those storms.

Locations covered under the declaration include Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties.

Several forms of assistance are available, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs.

FEMA advises individuals and business owners who suffered losses in the designated areas to first file claims with their insurance providers. Following that step, apply for federal assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app .

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, FEMA asks that you provide the number for that service.

Additional funding under this disaster declaration is available for the state of Missouri, eligible local governments and some nonprofit groups. This funding is for emergency work repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Locations include Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Wayne counties.

A second disaster declaration announced Friday focuses on severe weather including tornadoes from March 30 through April 8. This declaration unlocks emergency funding for state-level government and eligible local governments, along with some nonprofits.

Locations include Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cooper, Douglas, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Texas, Vernon, Wayne and Webster counties.

The Trump administration says it named David R. Gervino as federal coordinating officer for the FEMA recovery operations.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that in following the tornadic weather in eastern Missouri on May 16, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said Thursday that he feels “really good” about existing disaster declarations he’s submitted — despite other states’ requests being recently denied by the federal government.