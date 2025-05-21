Springfield Salvation Army Celebrates 135th Anniversary

At the ceremony, Greene County Commissioner read a proclamation declaring a county-wide "Salvation Army Week," coinciding with national Salvation Army Week.

Outside of Christmastime, you’re probably not super familiar with the organization. You might not know, for example, that they’re actually a church. Cyndi and Amos Shiels are the 'co-majors' of the Army here in Springfield, and in addition to acting as administrators, they’re also pastors — they run a service at headquarters every Sunday.

Salvation Army majors move cities every couple of years. — the Shiels have worked in communities in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. So, I asked Cyndi: what stands out about Springfield?

"There are a lot of resources here," she said. "There are a lot of nonprofits — it seems like volunteerism is really important."

In terms of challenges facing the community, Shiels said that Springfield isn't particularly unique — within the past few years, many of the people seeking social services have never needed help before.

KSMU A collection of materials from Springfield Salvation Army's Archive.

Shiels said that she sees the Army’s niche in the community as twofold. The first is directly feeding people, in tandem with a number of other local organizations. The second is providing shelter over an extended period of time, with the eventual goal of finding long-term housing, which means… the number of people served is going to look like less [than an overnight shelter] because they might be with us for six months."

The Salvation Army has attracted criticism in the past for alleged anti-LGBTQ positions and incidents. While the organization asserts that their services are open to everyone and that discriminatory actions at shelters are never top-down decisions, the criticisms nevertheless present a problem for the Army in a national environment where a great deal of tension surrounds queer issues.

"It's challenging," said Shiels, "to have people believe one thing or another about us based on — I don't even know where it comes from — we really try to just do the best we can and try to do it in a loving, compassionate way. It's kind of heartbreaking that maybe that hasn't been the way that everybody's been treated, and I don't know really what to say about that other than just trying to do better."

The nonprofit sector in general right now is pretty uncertain, with sweeping federal cuts affecting a lot of organizations. While Salvation Army Springfield doesn’t rely on federal funding, Shiels acknowledged the possibility of demand for services going up as a result.

"Right now, I don’t know that we have a great plan for that, that’s a really good question." Shiels laughed. "Right now, we’re just trying to do the best we can to meet the need."