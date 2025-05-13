Life experiences, politics, nature and more inspired Brenda Galloway Conway's new book, 'Spirit Animal Lessons'

"Spirit Animal Lessons" is a chapbook, which is typically 15 to 30 pages, according to Galloway Conway.

She said the poems in the book span several years. The oldest was written in 2002 and is about the loss of her 32-year-old sister-in-law. Others were written as late as 2024.

She started writing short stories at age six and discovered that's her strength. "Economy of words is my thing," she said.

The poems in her new book are more like short stories, according to Galloway Conway.

She feels that writing is one of the important reasons why she was put in this Earth. "I think it was the gift I was given, and I think it would be wrong to not use it," she said.

You can hear Jimmy Rea's interview with Galloway Conway and listen to her read some of her poems by clicking on the blue "listen" button above.