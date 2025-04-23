© 2025 KSMU Radio
Sierra Hull will headline sustainable music festival this weekend in Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:56 PM CDT
Earth Day Festival in Springfield, Mo. in April 2024.
Earth Day Festival/Facebook
The Earth Day Festival will be at Jordan Valley Park Saturday, April 26, from 11 to 8.

Earth Day Festival is an annual music and sustainability event held annually in Springfield.

Its organizer Molly Healey said the event Saturday at Jordan Valley Park will feature lots of music, booths, kids’ games, food and more.

The headliner will be 2-time Grammy nominee Sierra Hull, "and she is a virtuoso prodigy, and she is also a singer/songwriter and writes her own music," said Healey. "She is just going to blow everybody away."

Other performers will be Ozarks Bella Donna, Casey and the Atta Boys, Ambiance Band, Lyal Strickland, Beth Bombara, Krista Meadows, Brandon & Annabelle Moore and Maddi Warren & Alli Butler. Springfield Aerial Fitness will also showcase their talents.

Some activities this year are meant for younger attendees. As part of the sustainable art corner, kids will learn how to make art out of recycled materials.

"There is also a seed bomb making workshop over in the kids corner," said Healey. "There's going to be a little treasure/scavenger hunt for the kiddos, and, also, Drury University has brought over some students, and they're going to be doing sort of a musical safari, kind of like a musical petting zoo for the kiddos as well."

Booths will be set up where sponsors and other businesses and organizations can share information.

Tickets are available at earthdayspringfieldmo.org or you can purchase them at the gate. Healey said they’re currently running a buy one/get one free special.

The festival is plastic-free, so the ticket price includes a reusable cup. City Utilities will have their water wagon at the festival to fill them up.

Proceeds benefit the Missouri Prairie Foundation.
