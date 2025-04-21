Measles case reported in southern Missouri patient

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today a case of measles has been identified in a child visiting Taney County, in the south central part of the state.

The case is the first reported of the infectious virus this year in Missouri.

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 800 cases of the virus across 10 outbreaks in 25 other states. At least two patients have died nationally so far this year and health officials are investigating another possible measles-related death.

Health workers diagnosed the infected patient in Missouri soon after the child's arrival in Taney County, according to DHSS. The case is "associated with recent international travel," and there isn't evidence of widespread transmission or exposure, officials said.

Health workers have identified those who have been in contact with the patient.

DHSS took the opportunity to remind Missourians to get vaccinated against the very contagious virus.

"For those unvaccinated or those unsure of their vaccination status, now is the time to review records and get caught up if needed," George Turabelidze, DHSS state epidemiologist, said in the release.

State health officials do not yet know of the child's vaccination status. The vast majority of measles cases reported this year have been in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the CDC.

"Two doses of the MMR vaccine prevent more than 97 percent of measles infections," officials said in a press release. "A small number of vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles. In these cases, the symptoms are generally milder, and they are less likely to have severe disease symptoms and spread the virus to other people."

The rate of measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations among Missouri public school kindergarteners has decreased since 2019 from around 95% to 91% statewide. The rate among private school kindergarteners has dropped even more – from 92% to 85%.

DHSS Chief Medical Officer Heidi Miller said that because measles is so contagious, there's a risk of increased spread when vaccinations fall below a certain threshold.

"We know when the measles immunization rates dip below 95%, we are absolutely at increased risk," she said. "Currently, those numbers are at least five points too low. That can make a huge difference. And we have some specific counties where those numbers are extremely low."

Taney County has a kindergarten MMR vaccination rate of 83.5%, and 12% of those students have an exemption from getting the vaccine, according to state data.

Measles can be dangerous, particularly among unvaccinated people. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 people diagnosed with measles this year have been hospitalized.

"For perspective, before the measles vaccine was developed in 1963, there were about 500 children per year who died of measles," Miller said. "Since then, we've had entire decades where no children have died from measles."

Measles is caused by a virus, and symptoms usually start a week or two after exposure. They can include fever, white spots in an infected person's mouth and the trademark red spots that start at the hairline and move down a patient's trunk.

In serious cases, measles can cause diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia and brain swelling.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of CDC-confirmed cases nationwide.

