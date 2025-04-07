Have you always wanted to see firsthand how the Noble Hill Landfill operates? Now's your chance

You’ll have the chance this month to learn more about Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill. The City will offer three guided tours of the facility.

The landfill has been the focus of recent studies by the City’s Environmental Services Department. It’s looking into ways of reducing waste going to the landfill and increasing the amount of materials that's recycled.

The landfill has been part of Springfield’s Integrated Solid Waste Management System since its approval by voters in 1991. The system funds landfill operations, recycling programs and waste reduction initiatives. Springfield is one of only five cities in Missouri that own and operate their own landfill.

The tours will offer a chance to see landfill operations firsthand, learn how space is maximized and hear about the facility’s role in regional waste management.

Tours will be offered Thursday, April 17, from 1 to 3; Tuesday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, April 30, from 10 to noon.

Space is limited. You can register at springfieldmo.gov/landfill.