Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Man wanted in connection with 2023 Springfield, Missouri murder is arrested in Illinois

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:03 PM CDT
A Springfield Police Department Vehicle
Springfield Police Department
A Springfield Police Department Vehicle

Chavez Nguyen was shot and killed at College and Grant in November of 2023.

An arrest has been made in a 2023 murder case in Springfield. Nineteen-year-old Quartze “Quartez” Washington of Springfield was arrested in Danville, Illinois. He was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Chavez Nguyen of Springfield.

Last fall, on November 14 at 8:18 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired from one vehicle at another near the intersection of Grant Avenue and College Street. When officers arrived, they located Nguyen, a female victim and their vehicle near the intersection of Campbell and College. Both victims had gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington is charged with first degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, first degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.

Arshaun Bradley of Springfield, Mo. who is wanted in the death of Chavez Nguyen in November of 2023
Springfield Police Department
Arshaun Bradley of Springfield, Mo. who is wanted in the death of Chavez Nguyen in November of 2023

Twenty-one-year-old Arshaun Bradley of Springfield is still at large and wanted in connection with the case. Police describe Bradley as 5'7" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and with multiple tattoos on his left arm.

Nineteen-year-old Elysha Bedell of Springfield was arrested shortly after the murder and also charged with first degree murder, first degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action. Two juveniles were also arrested and booked into the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS. Police say Bradley is considered armed and dangerous.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
