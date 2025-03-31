Man wanted in connection with 2023 Springfield, Missouri murder is arrested in Illinois

An arrest has been made in a 2023 murder case in Springfield. Nineteen-year-old Quartze “Quartez” Washington of Springfield was arrested in Danville, Illinois. He was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Chavez Nguyen of Springfield.

Last fall, on November 14 at 8:18 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired from one vehicle at another near the intersection of Grant Avenue and College Street. When officers arrived, they located Nguyen, a female victim and their vehicle near the intersection of Campbell and College. Both victims had gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington is charged with first degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, first degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.

Springfield Police Department Arshaun Bradley of Springfield, Mo. who is wanted in the death of Chavez Nguyen in November of 2023

Twenty-one-year-old Arshaun Bradley of Springfield is still at large and wanted in connection with the case. Police describe Bradley as 5'7" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and with multiple tattoos on his left arm.

Nineteen-year-old Elysha Bedell of Springfield was arrested shortly after the murder and also charged with first degree murder, first degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action. Two juveniles were also arrested and booked into the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS. Police say Bradley is considered armed and dangerous.