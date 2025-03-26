© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Town Halls scheduled to discuss Strafford sales tax vote

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:21 AM CDT
A polling location in Jefferson City the morning of Aug. 6 (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent)
Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Indepe
A polling location in Jefferson City the morning of Aug. 6 (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent)

The extension of a current 1/2 cent sales tax will be on the ballot for Strafford voters April 8.

Voters in Strafford will have three more chances to meet with city officials and learn more before voting April 8 on an extension of a capital improvement sales tax in the city.

The 1/2 cent sales tax sales tax was first approved in 1994 and renewed in 2004. If approved again it would be extended to 2026.

In its regular newsletter the City of Strafford says the tax will pay for improvements to water and street infrastructure, sidewalk and trail additions, park improvements, additional storm sirens and improvements and renovations to City Hall. City officials have been hosting town halls to meet with residents and discuss the proposed extension. Three more town halls on are on the city's calendar before the April 8 vote.

Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m., Monday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. All events are scheduled at Strafford City Hall.
Tags
News April 2025 municipal election
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew