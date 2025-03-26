Town Halls scheduled to discuss Strafford sales tax vote

Voters in Strafford will have three more chances to meet with city officials and learn more before voting April 8 on an extension of a capital improvement sales tax in the city.

The 1/2 cent sales tax sales tax was first approved in 1994 and renewed in 2004. If approved again it would be extended to 2026.

In its regular newsletter the City of Strafford says the tax will pay for improvements to water and street infrastructure, sidewalk and trail additions, park improvements, additional storm sirens and improvements and renovations to City Hall. City officials have been hosting town halls to meet with residents and discuss the proposed extension. Three more town halls on are on the city's calendar before the April 8 vote.

Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m., Monday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. All events are scheduled at Strafford City Hall.