Springfield bans lane-splitting on city streets
Sponsored by Mayor Ken McClure and Councilmember Craig Hosmer, a bill passed unaninmously by Council Monday night will ban lane-splitting in the Queen City of the Ozarks.
Lane-splitting is when drivers of motorcycles, bicycles or scooters ride between two lanes of traffic, often passing between two cars or trucks that are using their own dedicated lanes correctly.
The city says banning the practice will promote road safety because lane-splitters are often hidden in the blind spots of the motorists they approach to pass, risking traffic crashes.
The lane-splitting ban went into immediate effect after Council passed it on Monday night.