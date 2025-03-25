City Council passes resolution urging Springfield to address food deserts
On Monday night, Council voted 9-to-zero to pass a resolution calling for the city to work on developing fresh food options in parts of town where they’re scarce or absent.
A food desert is typically defined as a neighborhood with very limited options for affordable and nutritious food, especially fresh produce, whole grains and proteins.
Councilmember Heather Hardinger spoke out Monday night on her support for the resolution:“This is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of health equity and economic stability for all of our residents.”
Council’s resolution also calls for grants, incentives and partnerships to develop a wide portfolio of fresh food sources — including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, urban farming projects and community gardens.