City Council passes resolution urging Springfield to address food deserts

A food desert is typically defined as a neighborhood with very limited options for affordable and nutritious food, especially fresh produce, whole grains and proteins.

Councilmember Heather Hardinger spoke out Monday night on her support for the resolution:“This is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of health equity and economic stability for all of our residents.”

Council’s resolution also calls for grants, incentives and partnerships to develop a wide portfolio of fresh food sources — including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, urban farming projects and community gardens.