© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

City Council passes resolution urging Springfield to address food deserts

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Midtown Community Garden in Springfield, MO (photo taken April, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Community gardens and urban farming are among the projects supported by City Council's food deserts resolution passed March 24, 2025. In this photo the Midtown Community Garden in Springfield is shown in April 2024.

On Monday night, Council voted 9-to-zero to pass a resolution calling for the city to work on developing fresh food options in parts of town where they’re scarce or absent.

A food desert is typically defined as a neighborhood with very limited options for affordable and nutritious food, especially fresh produce, whole grains and proteins.

Councilmember Heather Hardinger spoke out Monday night on her support for the resolution:“This is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of health equity and economic stability for all of our residents.”

Council’s resolution also calls for grants, incentives and partnerships to develop a wide portfolio of fresh food sources — including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, urban farming projects and community gardens.
Tags
News food desertsurban development
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman