Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Deadline approaches for requesting absentee ballots by mail for April 8 municipal election

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:42 PM CDT
Two Greene County, Missouri election judges, also known as poll workers, prepare to test voting machines on September 20, 2024.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Two Greene County, Missouri election judges, also known as poll workers, prepare to test voting machines on September 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, no-excuse in-person absentee voting is set to begin soon. In Springfield, voters will select a new mayor and several seats on city council and the school board.

Eligible voters interested in voting absentee by mail must request their absentee ballots by 5 p.m. March 26, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller’s office says.

To cast a vote using this type of absentee ballot, voters must state a reason for their absence on election day, such as travelling out of town; illness or disability; religious belief; holding a job as a poll worker, first responder, health care worker or law enforcement; being incarcerated; or participating in a confidential address program.

Voters may request an absentee ballot by downloading an application form at vote.greenecountymo.gov and returning it by email to absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov.

Once received by the voter, the ballot must be completed and received at the County Clerk office by 7 p.m. on election day — April 8 — to be counted.

Under Missouri law, no-excuse in-person absentee voting begins two weeks before election day, on March 25 for this election.

In the Springfield area, no-excuse in-person absentee voting will be available at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 North Boonville Ave.

Visit Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. up to and including the day before the election. No-excuse in-person absentee voting will also be available at the Elections Center on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A valid photo ID required by state law. Valid forms of ID include Missouri drivers licenses or nondriver state IDs, U.S. passports and IDs for veterans and active-duty military service members.

If you have questions about absentee voting, call the Greene County Clerk’s Office at 417-868-4060 or send an email to AbsenteeVoting@greenecountymo.gov.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
