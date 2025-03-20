Deadline approaches for requesting absentee ballots by mail for April 8 municipal election

Eligible voters interested in voting absentee by mail must request their absentee ballots by 5 p.m. March 26, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller’s office says.

To cast a vote using this type of absentee ballot, voters must state a reason for their absence on election day, such as travelling out of town; illness or disability; religious belief; holding a job as a poll worker, first responder, health care worker or law enforcement; being incarcerated; or participating in a confidential address program.

Voters may request an absentee ballot by downloading an application form at vote.greenecountymo.gov and returning it by email to absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov .

Once received by the voter, the ballot must be completed and received at the County Clerk office by 7 p.m. on election day — April 8 — to be counted.

Under Missouri law, no-excuse in-person absentee voting begins two weeks before election day, on March 25 for this election.

In the Springfield area, no-excuse in-person absentee voting will be available at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 North Boonville Ave.

Visit Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. up to and including the day before the election. No-excuse in-person absentee voting will also be available at the Elections Center on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A valid photo ID required by state law. Valid forms of ID include Missouri drivers licenses or nondriver state IDs, U.S. passports and IDs for veterans and active-duty military service members.

If you have questions about absentee voting, call the Greene County Clerk’s Office at 417-868-4060 or send an email to AbsenteeVoting@greenecountymo.gov.