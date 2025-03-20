Buc-ee’s gas station files trademark infringement lawsuit against Marshfield's Barc-ee’s dog park and coffee business

KSMU wasn’t immediately successful in reaching Barc-ee's with a voicemail message seeking comment on Thursday, but online the Marshfield business says it combines the "joys of a dog park with the relaxation of a coffee & food shop and the adventure of a western-themed miniature city for children."

Barc-ee's also says it's "temporarily closed" on its website.

The lawsuit by Buc-ee's of Texas alleges "trademark infringement, trademark dilution, unfair competition and false designation of origin, misappropriation, and unjust enrichment.”

The suit seeks monetary damages and the destruction of any products Buc-ee's considers to be an infringement of their trademark rights.

The news was first reported by Springfield Daily Citizen, which notes Buc-ee's also sued a liquor store in Kimberling City last year. The name of the business in that lawsuit was Duckees.