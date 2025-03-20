© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Buc-ee’s gas station files trademark infringement lawsuit against Marshfield's Barc-ee’s dog park and coffee business

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
Groundbreaking for the Springfield location of Texas-based Buc-ee's was held Aug. 23, 2022. The company announced on Nov. 13, 2023 that the store would open at 6 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2023.
Courtesy City of Springfield
Groundbreaking for the Springfield location of Texas-based Buc-ee's was held Aug. 23, 2022. The location opened in December of 2023.

That’s according to papers filed in federal court this week.

KSMU wasn’t immediately successful in reaching Barc-ee's with a voicemail message seeking comment on Thursday, but online the Marshfield business says it combines the "joys of a dog park with the relaxation of a coffee & food shop and the adventure of a western-themed miniature city for children."

Barc-ee's also says it's "temporarily closed" on its website.

The lawsuit by Buc-ee's of Texas alleges "trademark infringement, trademark dilution, unfair competition and false designation of origin, misappropriation, and unjust enrichment.”

The suit seeks monetary damages and the destruction of any products Buc-ee's considers to be an infringement of their trademark rights.

The news was first reported by Springfield Daily Citizen, which notes Buc-ee's also sued a liquor store in Kimberling City last year. The name of the business in that lawsuit was Duckees.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
