Achoo! Allergy season is here

It’s allergy season, and many people this time of year are experiencing symptoms (or soon will) such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes and nasal congestion.

Tree pollen is high right now, and grass pollen is moderate, according to the pollen count offered by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Mold is low.

Noah Tennyson, a pharmacist with CVS in Springfield, said, if you know allergies will affect you, talk to your doctor or pharmacist to see if you should be pre-treated with medication. Pre-treatment can help the body adjust better to season allergens and help manage symptoms, according to Tennyson.

"We have our antihistamines, and we have decongestants and then corticosteroids sometimes, depending on your allergies and how you respond to each of those medications, some people may want to try a couple of different types until they learn what works for them," he said.

Not all medications are right for everyone. For example, decongestants are not recommended for those with high blood pressure, cardiovascular or heart disease, glaucoma or high thyroid, according to Tennyson.

There are also non-medication options, including nasal saline rinses, which can help rinse allergens out of the nasal passages, he said.

The first line of therapy, Tennyson said, is over-the-counter medications.

"That's what we typically go to first," he said. "For some patients, though, depending on their health conditions or if over-the-counter medications are not as effective for some people, there are prescription medications that could potentially help alleviate those symptoms of seasonal allergies."

You should never be hesitant to talk with your pharmacist or healthcare provider if you’re suffering from allergies, he said.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers tips on its website for managing season allergies. They include things like staying indoors as much as possible if it's a high pollen day, keeping windows closed and washing hands and changing clothing if you've been outdoors.

