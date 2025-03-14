© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Workshop series in Springfield will help tenants learn about their rights and responsibilities

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT
A front door with an antique door knob.
WOKANDAPIX/Pixabay
A front door with an antique door knob.

The Tenant Educational Workshop Series will start April 2.

An upcoming workshop series in Springfield is designed to help tenants navigate housing challenges.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is hosting the four-part series in an effort to fulfill its mission to create strong neighborhoods and communities. The Tenant Educational Workshop Series will start next month.

In a statement, Emily Fessler, CPO’s affordable housing and homeless prevention Continuum of Care director said the workshops will "provide an excellent opportunity for tenants to become more informed about their rights and responsibilities, while also gaining practical skills for securing and maintaining housing."

The first session, April 2, will focus on tenants’ rights and how to exercise them. On April 16, the topic will be reasonable accommodations and the ways to navigate and gather the necessary resources to obtain them. The May 7 workshop will explore effective strategies and utilization of resources to help find and secure housing options. The final session on May 21will share tips and tools that new and experienced tenants can use to enhance the rental experience and everyday living.

The sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at empower:abilities, 1450 W. Cambridge in Springfield.

Tenants may go to just one or all four. Registration is encouraged but not required, and food will be provided at each workshop.

Anyone with questions may contact CPO Director of Community Collaboratives Megan Garrett at mgarrett@cpozarks.org.

 
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
