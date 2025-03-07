© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Missouri House committee advances bill to restrict child sex abuse nondisclosure agreements

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:08 PM CST
Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, speaks during House debate on Feb. 11, 2025.
Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications
Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, speaks during House debate on Feb. 11, 2025.

As KSMU reported previously, HB 709 was prompted by abuse scandal linked to Kanakuk sports camp in the Branson area. The bill would essentially ban nondisclosure agreements as a tool to resolve civil lawsuits over child sexual abuse.

Advocates for child abuse survivors say these nondisclosure agreements silence victims and can shield perpetrators from accountability in cases of child sexual abuse.

In Jefferson City this past Wednesday, Missouri’s House Judiciary Committee voted 10-to-zero to advance a bill sponsored by Branson Republican Rep. Brian Seitz. Seitz’s bill is cosponsored by Ferguson Democratic Rep. Raychel Proudie.

HB709 is dubbed "Trey's Law" for Trey Carlock. The Texas man died by suicide in 2019. In his obituary, Carlock's family disclosed that he was a Kanakuk abuse survivor.

In a text message sent to Ozarks Public Radio on Friday, Seitz hailed the bipartisan vote. He added, "It's time that Missouri does what is right, to allow victims of child sexual abuse to heal. I expect this bill to quickly progress to the House floor and make it to the Governor's desk. NDAs are appropriate for trade secrets, not protecting pedophiles."

The bill got seven Republican votes and three Democratic ones to advance out of the Judiciary Committee. Four committee lawmakers skipped the vote, among them three Republicans and one Democrat.

On Friday KSMU wasn’t immediately successful in connecting with a spokesperson for Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson to learn if he plans on scheduling the bill for the House floor. The Missouri legislature's online records showed HB 709 not currently on a House calendar as of Friday midday.

To become law, the bill must pass a full House vote, a full Senate vote, and be signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe.
Tags
News child abusecivil lawsuitsMissouri House of RepresentativesBrian SeitzKanakuk Kamps
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman