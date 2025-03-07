Missouri House committee advances bill to restrict child sex abuse nondisclosure agreements

Advocates for child abuse survivors say these nondisclosure agreements silence victims and can shield perpetrators from accountability in cases of child sexual abuse.

In Jefferson City this past Wednesday, Missouri’s House Judiciary Committee voted 10-to-zero to advance a bill sponsored by Branson Republican Rep. Brian Seitz. Seitz’s bill is cosponsored by Ferguson Democratic Rep. Raychel Proudie.

HB709 is dubbed "Trey's Law" for Trey Carlock. The Texas man died by suicide in 2019. In his obituary, Carlock's family disclosed that he was a Kanakuk abuse survivor.

In a text message sent to Ozarks Public Radio on Friday, Seitz hailed the bipartisan vote. He added, "It's time that Missouri does what is right, to allow victims of child sexual abuse to heal. I expect this bill to quickly progress to the House floor and make it to the Governor's desk. NDAs are appropriate for trade secrets, not protecting pedophiles."

The bill got seven Republican votes and three Democratic ones to advance out of the Judiciary Committee. Four committee lawmakers skipped the vote, among them three Republicans and one Democrat.

On Friday KSMU wasn’t immediately successful in connecting with a spokesperson for Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson to learn if he plans on scheduling the bill for the House floor. The Missouri legislature's online records showed HB 709 not currently on a House calendar as of Friday midday.

To become law, the bill must pass a full House vote, a full Senate vote, and be signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe.