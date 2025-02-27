Potential gravel mine near Finley draws concerns in Christian County

A proposed surface mining operation in western Christian County has prompted concerns from residents. The project is situated near the intersection of 160 and Riverdale Road, just off the Finley River south of Nixa, on 66 acres owned by Anderson Farm and leased to Clever based JMT Excavating.

The area was previously used for topsoil extraction. In 2024 JMT applied for a permit to remove sand and gravel.

As part of the permitting process Jesse Taylor, president of the company said in a written statement to KSMU that he attended a public meeting January 27. He said he answered questions from neighbors to the best of his ability and shared his contact information. He said multiple residents did reach out.

Online posts since that meeting have spurred additional interest in the project, with many expressing concerns about the impact the operation will have on the Finley River. Christian County Commissioners Lynn Morris and Johnny Williams hosted a town hall February 20 where residents aired their concerns. Taylor said he did not know about the event until after it happened, but said he has no problem with anyone voicing their opinions.

He said JMT will be mining “natural rock and sand that has been washed in overtime onto this property,” and will not be going into the river. He said JMT will have to follow State and County guidelines and riverbanks will be preserved with a buffer. The operation will also maintain a fence and buffer from nearby roads, and cattle and hay farming will still be going on as part of Anderson Farm’s operations.

Missouri DNR has until March 10 to issue or deny the application.