Springfield Fire Department announces new fire safety rules for home oxygen providers

The rule specifies that providers of durable medical equipment (or 'DME,' the umbrella term for things like oxygen machines and wheelchairs intended to be used by a chronically-ill patient over a long period of time) must provide the firesafe valves to all HealthNet participants receiving oxygen services.

The valves are designed to protect oxygen users in the event of a fire. Acting like a fuse, the valves cut off the supply of oxygen if the flow of oxygen ignites, putting out the flame.

The Fire Department cites government statistics that up to half of Americans smoke while using home oxygen. While fires caused by smoking on oxygen are difficult to track, according to assistant chief Shane Anderson of Battlefield, "we know that in the Springfield metro area, we've had at least three of these types of fires in the last year and a half."

KSMU Two cannula valves (left package).

According to the state Department of Social Services, providers must supply two valves every two years for users of stationary equipment, one valve every two years for users of portable oxygen and three valves every two years for those who use both.

The new rule also increases monthly reimbursement rates to DME providers by a small amount — less than a dollar — to account for the new costs.

Missouri is the first state to mandate the use of firesafe valves, according to the fire department. The U.S. Veterans Administration has been mandating them since 2018. Though the rule applies for Medicaid recipients, it does not apply for Medicare recipients.

"We did engage with Medicare... and we will continue to," said Scott Moore, of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. "Unfortunately, they have denied our request to have a specific code assigned for these home oxygen therapy devices. But that decision's not done yet, we're going to continue to keep working in that direction."