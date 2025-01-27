What do Midwest law enforcement agencies say about helping ICE with deportations?

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, news reports indicated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would carry out raids and make arrests in Chicago as a first salvo against what Trump has characterized as attacks and invasions against the nation.

While no actions related to mass deportations materialized on “Day One,” as the president promised on the campaign trail, the Chicago mayor made the position of his city’s police department clear. In an interview with NPR’s A Martínez on Tuesday , Mayor Brandon Johnson said:

City of Chicago / Facebook Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

“As a welcoming city and as a sanctuary city, we are firm that our police department will not intervene or participate in any way as federal agents. None of our sister agencies or our city departments will cooperate or intervene in any way or any shape or any form.”

Trump acted early to fulfill his campaign pledge to implement plans for “mass deportation” of people in the country without legal status, signing a raft of executive orders on Inauguration Day.

“Shock and awe” is how Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, described the tactics.

“That is a good part of the goal of this administration as it was, frankly, even in (the first Trump administration),” Chishti said. “But, this is a much more concerted effort, because he came with a promise that he was going to end the invasion and mass deport people, so he has to look like that. He's delivering on the promise.”

Local police and sheriff departments could find themselves in the crosshairs of that promise. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a memo to Justice Department employees stated the supremacy clause of the Constitution “requires states and local actors to comply with the Executive Branch’s immigration enforcement initiatives.”

It is not clear if the supremacy law would, in fact, apply in the way the Justice Department memo outlined. While federal authorities and agencies have great authority over immigration enforcement, Chishti said, they cannot force local law enforcement to carry out their directives.

States are another matter.

“The states have inherent sovereignty authority within their own borders,” he said.

On Jan. 17, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told enforcement officials to prepare to support the incoming administration’s efforts to deport people without legal status.

A full week before the inauguration, Missouri paved the way “to assist with immigration enforcement when called upon by President Trump’s administration.” An executive order by Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe requires law enforcement to include the immigration status of individuals in arrest reports.

"As of December 2024, ICE had 287(g) agreements with 135 state or local law enforcement agencies across 21 states." American Immigration Council American Immigration Council

ICE already works with local law enforcement agencies across the country to arrest people without legal status after they have committed crimes. Under its 287(g) program , ICE can also delegate state and local law enforcement officers “to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight.”

Throughout the week of Jan. 20, The Midwest Newsroom and its partners reached out to municipal and county law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska to ask what role each will have in the mass deportation effort.

Editor's note: This list reflects the responses received by Jan. 24. We will update it as more jurisdictions provide the information we have requested. Readers will note that some law enforcement representatives gave more details than others.

Iowa

Black Hawk County

Sheriff Nate Neff told Grant Leo Winterer of Iowa Public Radio that if state or federal departments require help, his department will provide it, but it won’t be going out of its way to make arrests.

“If they need assistance, we’re not going to leave another agency hanging. We’ll help out as needed. But we’re certainly not going to be actively going out, looking to arrest people to deport. That’s not on my agenda whatsoever,” Neff said, adding that his department doesn’t have the personnel or funds to undertake any deportation operation without assistance.

Des Moines

Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for the Des Moines Police Department, told The Midwest Newsroom:

harmantasdc/Getty Images / iStock Editorial The Des Moines Police Department headquarter building.

“Immigration laws are Federal laws, and our officers do not have the authority to enforce them. Additionally, we do not have access to any databases that offer information on immigration status. We have an excellent relationship with our Federal partners, and we collaborate with them when we need help with the most dangerous or violent offenders who commit crimes in our community.”

Parizek said his department does not have any contracts or agreements with ICE.

Polk County

Capt. Ryan Evans, public information officer for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, told The Midwest Newsroom his office has a contract with the Department of Justice to house inmates arrested by ICE as well as other federal law enforcement agencies.

“As far as our role relating to the apprehension of illegal immigrants,” he said, “We follow the law spelled out in Iowa Code, Chapter 27A . Public safety is our primary mission. Our deputies do this by enforcing Iowa laws in our areas of responsibility.”

As reported by Iowa Public Radio , ICE agents made one arrest at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines on Thursday.

Sioux City

Sgt. Thomas Gill, community policing sergeant for the Sioux City Police Department, told The Midwest Newsroom:

“The SCPD has no current agreements with ICE regarding immigration enforcement. The SCPD is currently dedicated to enforcement of state law and local ordinances. Immigration violation enforcement is a federal law enforcement responsibility.”

On Thursday, Gill sent us a statement, which included the following:

“Sioux City is not a sanctuary city, but as a matter of policy and practice, our officers do not inquire about immigration status when dealing with our residents. To do so might convince crime victims and witnesses to remain silent or not cooperate with law enforcement officers out of fear.

We would like to reinforce that any resident who is a victim or witness of a crime should not be afraid to contact our department.

Our primary responsibility will always be to enforce Iowa state law and local ordinances. Officers are not trained to enforce federal laws, nor is it our responsibility to do so. Sioux City Police officers will not stop and detain residents only to determine their residency status.”

Storm Lake

In a statement to the community, Police Chief Chris Cole wrote:

City of Storm Lake / Website Storm Lake, Iowa Police Chief Chris Cole

“I am fully aware of the current federal statements and actions regarding immigration enforcement and mass deportations. I also understand the fear, uncertainty, and anxiety that these developments have created for some of our residents. I want you to know that the Storm Lake Police Department’s mission is, and always has been, centered on public safety and building trust within our community.

Our officers do not and will not stop individuals to inquire about immigration status, nor do we have access to systems that allow us to verify someone's legal status. We are committed to ensuring that every resident feels safe and supported when interacting with our department.”

He also wrote:

“Our officers are not trained to enforce federal immigration laws, nor is it our responsibility to do so. Our residents deserve to know that we are here to uphold their safety and rights, regardless of their immigration status.”

West Des Moines

Sgt. Dan Wade, public information officer for the West Des Moines Police Department, told The Midwest Newsroom:

“It is not our practice to ask people about their immigration status. We are interested in building relationships with everyone in our community with the goal of making our law enforcement services equally available to everyone in our city. At the same time, we will enforce the law. Part of that enforcement is serving arrest warrants, including warrants from other law enforcement agencies.”

Wade said, while the department has no plans to announce its position, this topic will be part of “ongoing conversations” with community stakeholders. He did not say whether his department has agreements with ICE.

Kansas

Olathe

Sgt. John Moncayo, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department, told Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service and KCUR:

"Typically, agencies notify us when they are in our jurisdiction, but do not give us specifics. We do not participate in any type of apprehension operations and are just notified as a courtesy."

Wichita

Andrew Ford, senior public information officer for the city, told The Midwest Newsroom that the Wichita Police Department does not participate in the 287(g) program.

"Chief [Joe] Sullivan has instructed his executive team, command staff, supervisors, and officers to follow WPD policy. WPD will not be part of any immigration task force.”

Ford directed us to the city’s policy .

Missouri

Boone County

Brian Leer, public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, told The Midwest Newsroom:

“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office does not have a 287(g) agreement with ICE. Our role as a Sheriff’s Office is clearly defined by Missouri Statutes, which do not currently outline immigration enforcement other than RSMo 67.307 , which touches on law enforcement’s duty to cooperate on matters pertaining to immigration enforcement.

We evaluate any requests for assistance by any law enforcement agency on a case-by-case basis and that would be no different for a request for assistance by ICE.

"Currently, discussion on any such request would be purely hypothetical and we aren’t really interested in discussing hypothetical ‘what-if’ scenarios." Brian Leer, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Brian Leer, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

"We have earned a great reputation with those we serve because our mission statement isn’t something we just publish; it is how we serve daily," Leer said.

Columbia

Sarah Yoro-Massad, the Columbia Police Department’s public information specialist, told The Midwest Newsroom:

“In 2023, the City of Columbia and the Immigration & Customs Enforcement Office in Kansas City entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in investigating crimes that target individuals and networks engaged in human and sex trafficking. These crimes disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. Within this Memorandum of Understanding, there is wording that specifically excludes conveying the authority to enforce administrative violations of immigration law to employees of the Columbia Police Department.”

Greene County

Sheriff Jim Arnott told Michele Skalicky of Ozarks Public Radio:

Greene County Sheriff's Office / Website Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott

“We have a great relationship with our federal partners, including ICE. I recently signed a contract with ICE to hold immigration detainees and we are fully prepared to assist them in housing detainees. We will work under President Trump’s direction and enforce the law, removing illegal immigrants from our community.”

"We have beds available for immigration, and we will assist... as far as housing illegals or work on transporting them to an ICE facility or something like that." Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott

Independence

Rebecca Gannon, public information officer for the city, told The Midwest Newsroom:

“Our Independence Police Department does not have any specific agreement with ICE. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement at all levels of government, whether it's another local agency or a federal one. There's been no change in our cooperation, and no plans to change.

Kansas City

Capt. Jake Becchina, public information officer for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, told Peggy Lowe of KCUR:

"We do not have any plans to change any operations at this time. Deportation is a function of ICE or other federal entities, not local police."

Becchina said his department signed two MOUs with ICE in 2019 that authorize police to be used as ICE task force officers and the reimbursement of some funds for that.

Springfield

Cris Swaters, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department, told Michele Skalicky of Ozarks Public Radio:

“We can’t speculate about what may or may not happen in the future. SPD has always coordinated with federal partners on investigations and regarding individuals who are arrested.”

Swaters told The Midwest Newsroom that the department is not, and has no plans to be, part of the 287(g) program.

St. Charles County

Cpl. Barry Bayles, public information officer for the St. Charles County Police Department, told Andrea Henderson of STLPR:

“I don’t believe we have even made any consideration about how we will address this issue. Things are still up for discussion regarding any response we would have.”

Bayles told Henderson that police do not seek out individuals to check their legal status, and the department has no existing agreements with ICE via the 287(g) program.

“If we arrest someone that is here illegally, we do notify Homeland Security of the arrest,” Bayles said.

St. Louis

Mitchell McCoy, public information officer for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, told Andrea Henderson of STLPR:

“We are keeping an eye on this, while monitoring Executive and Legislative action on both the State and Federal levels.”

St. Louis County

Sgt. Tracy Panus, public information officer for the St. Louis County Police Department, told Andrea Henderson of STLPR:

“We will not be deporting people from St. Louis County. Our policy states the following: ‘If it is determined that the prisoner is in the United States unlawfully, the arresting officer shall notify the Department of Homeland Security Law Enforcement Support Center for further instructions.’”

Nebraska

Lincoln

In a Jan. 21 news release, Police Chief Michon Morrow said:

Columbia Police Department / Website Columbia Chief of Police Michon Morrow

"We want to assure the community that filing a police report or accessing law enforcement services is not dependent on citizenship or immigration status and can be done so without fear. LPD services are available to all who need assistance or want to report a crime. We are dedicated to making sure everyone feels safe and treated with respect when they interact with LPD officers."

The news release said the Lincoln Police Department would continue to enforce city ordinances and state law with equal treatment, regardless of an individual's immigration status.

Morrow also reminded community members that immigration enforcement remains a function of federal law enforcement. “It is not the role of LPD to participate in arrests or transportation of those placed into custody for immigration violations,” Morrow said.

Omaha

On Jan. 21, the Omaha Police Department and Mayor Jean Stothert released a video statement saying the department does not intend to participate in any raids related to immigration, and is not aware of any planned raids.

"The best approach to police this matter, from our point of view, is the Omaha Police Department maintains our role as police officers in this city (and leaves) the immigration side of things from the federal authorities," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said during a press event. "They will be the ones to do immigration enforcement.”

Schuyler

Sgt. Ryan Andel, acting chief of police, told The Midwest Newsroom that the Schuyler Police Department does not have an existing policy/agreement with ICE via the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act Of 1996, “nor are we seeking to enter into such agreement or to establish a policy at this time. The leaders of the Schuyler Police Department are not actively considering the role of entering into such an agreement, or becoming a participating agency per ICE's 287(g) Program.”

Nicole Grundmeier, Kris Husted and Nick Loomis contributed to this article.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here.

The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project. We invite you to review our ethics and practices here.

Copyright 2025 KCUR 89.3