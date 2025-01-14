© 2025 KSMU Radio
Don’t park in that fire lane! Springfield firefighters authorized to issue parking tickets

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published January 14, 2025 at 7:51 AM CST
A fire truck and Fire Station No. 4 are seen in this undated publicity photo from the City of Springfield.
Courtesy Springfield Fire Department
In an ordinance passed by a 7-to-0 vote Monday night, Springfield City Council authorized fire marshals to ticket vehicles illegally parked in fire lanes.

Previously existing city code allowed for Springfield Fire Department officials to help Springfield police direct traffic at the scene of a fire.

The updated code allows the city manager to authorize Springfield firefighters to assist police in the enforcement of public safety in case of any emergency — not just a fire.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington spoke on the ordinance last month. He says the bill "also provides increased flexibility for our fire marshals, most of whom are commissioned law enforcement through the Springfield Police Department to assist Springfield police officers in the event of emergencies. These updates will improve public safety and our operational efficiency.”
News Springfield Fire Department parking tickets
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
