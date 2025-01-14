Don’t park in that fire lane! Springfield firefighters authorized to issue parking tickets

Previously existing city code allowed for Springfield Fire Department officials to help Springfield police direct traffic at the scene of a fire.

The updated code allows the city manager to authorize Springfield firefighters to assist police in the enforcement of public safety in case of any emergency — not just a fire.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington spoke on the ordinance last month. He says the bill "also provides increased flexibility for our fire marshals, most of whom are commissioned law enforcement through the Springfield Police Department to assist Springfield police officers in the event of emergencies. These updates will improve public safety and our operational efficiency.”