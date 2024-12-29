New Wash U student NAACP chapter looks to get more young people civically engaged

When Precious Barry first stepped onto the Washington University campus, she instantly felt that she did not belong.

“I've never been exposed to [a school like this] coming from a predominantly Black school district,” she said. “So, I constantly kept asking myself, ‘What can I do to bring myself into this environment feeling more comfortable and safe?’”

She soon became aware of African American student programs on campus and noticed that a student branch of the NAACP was not available to join. Over the past year, she partnered with the St. Louis County chapter to help charter one at the university, and this January people can join a student NAACP chapter at Wash U.

The chapter is housed under the university’s African and African American Studies Department. Its goals are to register to vote as many students as possible, create civically minded leaders and work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

Barry, the student chapter president, canvassed the campus over the past few months trying to get as many students as possible to join the new chapter. She said she wants the organization to cultivate student activists and leaders.

“My hope is for students to leave off being civically engaged, caring about their community, wanting to do more, and knowing that the fight is not over and that we have to continue to advocate for the things that we need, and be a catalyst for change in every way, shape or form,” she said.

The NAACP was formed in 1909 to ensure the rights of Black people were protected under the law. The human rights group has over 550 youth chapters and councils. Harris-Stowe State University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville also have active student chapters. Over 50 members have already joined the newest charter at Wash U.

Barry said starting the organization at WashU was challenging. She and other members hit hurdles with the student union. The student union has bylaws that must be followed to charter an organization. However, the national chapter of the NAACP also has a constitution for youth branches. Barry did not want to compromise the organization’s standards, so the union and student chapter agreed to allow the chapter to be an extension of the African and African American Studies Department.

“We have campuses where the NAACP college chapter addresses what they perceive as being a discriminatory act or some type of racism showing this ugly head on campus,” said John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP chapter.

“That chapter takes it to the proper authorities and raises their grievance, as well as informing us the adult branch of such occurrence, so that we allow them to operate just as the adult branch does.”

He said all universities need to embrace diverse thoughts so that they can add value to society and college branches offer a safe space for those thoughts to thrive.

The St. Louis County chapter is working to help charter more university branches in the area within the next year.

“It is important for us to create the next generation through action and allowing them to have the will and generate new leadership,” Bowman said.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio