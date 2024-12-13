Christian County Commission appoints library critic to trustee position

At their meeting December 12 the Christian County Commission voted two to one to appoint Nixa resident Mary Hernandez De Carl to the Christian County Library Board of Trustees.

She fills a vacancy left by Allyson Tuckness, who resigned this fall after a contentious several months surrounding a questionably timed vote to replace her as president of the board.

Hernandez De Carl has been a vocal contributor to Library Board meeting public comment periods. Calling for board action on sequestering or removing what she describes as inappropriate material and criticizing the Board’s representation of their community.

The Springfield Daily Citizen first reported on the vote last night. In their reporting they say Hernandez De Carl was also heavily involved in a push to remove library books from the Nixa School District in 2023.

In the vote, the commissioners said there were five candidates.

Presiding Commissioner Lynn Morris said his vote came down to Hernandez De Carl and Nixa Librarian Sheila Michaels. Michaels was named 2024 humanitarian of the year by Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Morris said his final decision was like a coin flip.

During the discussion that followed the vote Commissioner Morris encouraged everyone to pray for the county and board.

Commissioner Bradley Jackson encouraged everyone who was not selected to stay involved and engaged.

Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu was the outlying vote, he chose Ruth Maynard, who also serves on Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission.

Bilyeu said he did not take any notes in the five interviews he conducted; a comment that underscores the near ad hoc process the Commission has taken in selecting Library Board of Trustees in the last year and a half. Previous to taking over the process they made selections based on library recommendations. Before the vote yesterday, commissioners were still finalizing how it would be conducted.

