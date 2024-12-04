© 2024 KSMU Radio
Mercy will remain in-network for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield patients

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 4, 2024 at 12:12 PM CST

The healthcare system announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with Anthem after months of negotiation.

Mercy and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri have reached an agreement.

The multi-year contract means that Anthem members who are covered by Anthem employer-based, Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans in Missouri will not lose in-network access to Mercy doctors and care sites.

In September, Mercy said it had provided written notice to Anthem to end its contracts with the managed care company in the state after what it called months of negotiation. Mercy said it would move out of network with the company on January 1, 2025 if a new agreement could not be reached.

Missouri Care, Inc., which does business as Healthy Blue, has also reached an agreement for the Healthy Blue Medicaid plans as well.
