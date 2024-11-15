St. Louis University graduate students vote to unionize

Some St. Louis University graduate students have voted to unionize.

The Graduate Workers of St. Louis University Union-UAW will include more than 500 people who work for the school as teaching and research assistants.

The union passed with 90% voting yes in the election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

“After years of conversations and organizing, we are excited to announce that we have won our union,” said Ryan Powers, a doctoral student and worker in the philosophy department, in a statement. “With a majority of eligible workers voting yes, our decision is clear. We look forward to sitting down with SLU administrators to bargain a strong first contract.”

Members are calling for the university to improve working conditions and increase pay, saying prior to the unionization effort, the workers had not received a raise in over 10 years. Organizers also cited uncertainty in science funding and unstable regulation of visas as motivators for unionization.

The move is the latest in a growing number of graduate student unionization efforts across the country.

In a statement sent to St. Louis Public Radio after the union petition was first launched in October , university officials said they respect the students’ right to explore union representation.

“No matter the outcome, the University remains committed to supporting our graduate students and to fostering an inclusive, collaborative environment where all students feel valued and heard,” they wrote.

