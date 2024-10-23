Area high schooler competes in national wrestling tournament

Logan-Rogersville High School sent senior wrestler Jackson Snider to Greensboro, North Carolina this month to compete in the Super 32 wrestling tournament. The Super 32 brings nationally ranked high school wrestlers from all over the country to face off against one another.

“It was first of all awesome. I felt like a big part of how Rogersville wrestling has grown over the years and how our team has really developed over the last few years that my group of guys has been in high school,” Snider said. “It just felt really great to be down there to represent everyone and show Super 32 what Rogersville wrestling is all about.”

Snider is the first wrestler in Logan-Rogersville history to compete in the Super 32. Head Coach Jason Carter has seen many talented wrestlers come through the wrestling program, but Snider was the first to be sent to compete in the Super 32.

“Its just an awesome thing. It was really exciting to have an athlete who wanted to compete at the national level,” said Carter. “You know, not only did he earn that honor, but he wanted to be there, and that's just a really good feeling to have that in your program.”

Snider is a three-time state qualifier and state runner-up in the 2023-2024 wrestling season. Snider added an appearance in the Super 32 to his resume and looks to add more come the end of this wrestling season.

“I went down there with the expectation of performing to the best of my ability, and I think it sets a precedent for the rest of the year knowing I can compete with anyone in the state, and I can really push my boundaries this time and see where I end up come postseason time,” said Snider.

Snider heads into his senior season beginning in early December looking to bring home a state title for himself and Logan-Rogersville wrestling.

