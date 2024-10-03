Parole denied for former Kanakuk camp official convicted of sexually abusing boys

Inmate Peter Newman was convicted in 2010 of sexually abusing several boys at the nationally known Christian sports camp, which is located across lake Taneycomo from downtown Branson.

Newman was denied parole Monday, following a hearing conducted September 25. The Missouri Department of Corrections says his next parole hearing is expected in September 2029.

In the months leading up to the hearing, critics of Kanakuk’s response to child sex abuse pushed for a denial of parole — with online statements and petition signatures sent to state officials.

Civil lawsuits seeking damages from Newman since his imprisonment have estimated that the count of possible sexual abuse victims prior to his arrest in 2009 includes at least 57 individuals. Other estimates are much higher.

Ozarks Public Radio reached out to Kanakuk officials on Wednesday but did not immediately receive a response. The camp has previously stated that Newman was “a master of deception — fooling not only Kanakuk but also his friends, neighbors, and even his own family.”