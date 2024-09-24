Springfield native and author is in town to sign copies of his newest book

Steve Yates has been living in Mississippi since the late 90s, but he grew up in Springfield's Southern Hills neighborhood. His newest book, "The Lakes of Southern Hollows," is set in that subdivision, and you'll recognize several names and places mentioned in the novel. He talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about the book, about how he balances a full-time job at the University Press of Mississippi with writing and more.

Yates will sign books Tuesday night, September 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell. He'll also sign books on Wednesday, September 25, from noon to 2 at ABC Books, 2109 N. Glenstone.

Click on the listen button above to hear the interview.