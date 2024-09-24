© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.

Springfield native and author is in town to sign copies of his newest book

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:08 AM CDT
A copy of "The Lakes of Southern Hollow" by Steve Yates.
Michele Skalicky
A copy of "The Lakes of Southern Hollow" by Steve Yates.

The latest novel by Steve Yates is 'The Lakes of Southern Hollow.'

Steve Yates has been living in Mississippi since the late 90s, but he grew up in Springfield's Southern Hills neighborhood. His newest book, "The Lakes of Southern Hollows," is set in that subdivision, and you'll recognize several names and places mentioned in the novel. He talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about the book, about how he balances a full-time job at the University Press of Mississippi with writing and more.

Yates will sign books Tuesday night, September 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell. He'll also sign books on Wednesday, September 25, from noon to 2 at ABC Books, 2109 N. Glenstone.

Click on the listen button above to hear the interview.
Tags
News Steve Yates
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky