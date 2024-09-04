Bond issues allow area high schools to build new indoor athletics facilities

Two local school districts, Ozark and Logan-Rogersville, are making some major improvements to their athletics facilities.

In 2022, bond issues were passed that gave both school districts a large sum of money to make some needed improvements.

Ozark said their indoor facility serves as a storm shelter as well as extra space for school-sponsored activities. The facility houses things such as batting cages and a 20 yard line to 20 yard line football field. It serves the band, JROTC, winter guard and all the sports teams. On August 22, 2024, students, faculty and members of the Ozark community all gathered to cut the ribbon together and begin a new era in that district.

Logan-Rogersville broke ground on their indoor facility earlier this year. The new facility is coming after Logan-Rogersville also added a new track, a 50-yard turf football field, turf baseball field and a new baseball press box.

Logan-Rogersville’s activities director Sam Wutke said the new facility will contain a practice room for the wrestling team, a 50 yard turf football field, a walking track, batting cages and a weight room. The facility will also be used throughout the school day for physical education classes.

Logan-Rogersville’s head baseball coach Casey Ledl said the indoor facility is a game changer for outdoor sports. The baseball team previously traveled to facilities off campus in order to get in practice time due to weather. However, with the addition of the indoor facility, players now have their own on-site practice facility. He said it will save lots of time and money for parents, players and coaches alike.

The new facilities are also getting athletes excited for upcoming seasons. Having all the bells and whistles any high school athlete could ask for allows the athletes to show up every day ready to go to work.

“I really am a true believer on you look good, you feel good, and you play good,” said Ledl. “And now our kids, I mean, to have a sense of pride in their facilities that they have, to know that they get some of the nicest things in the area, I just think that's going to make us as a school and as a program just a better place.”

Ledl is hoping that the addition of the indoor facility will give his baseball players a competitive edge.

Wutke said they are aiming to cut the ribbon for the new facility during the spring semester of 2026.



