Ted Drewes Jr., who made his family’s frozen custard business a St. Louis institution, dies at 96

Ted Drewes Jr., who led his family’s beloved frozen custard business in St. Louis for decades, has died. He was 96.

His customers say he lived a life worth celebrating.

St. Louis native Kathy Smith said she appreciates how he kept the St. Louis institution alive for so long.

“I drove all the way up from Charlotte, North Carolina, last night,” Smith said Wednesday when she learned of his death. “That's really sad. I mean, I can remember back in the '80s, going out with my friends, and then before the night was over, hitting Ted Drewes.”

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio From left to right: Jessica Szymczak, 28, and her mother Julie, 61, and her aunt Lisa Carr, 57, sit on benches enjoying Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Tuesday, August 28, 2024.

Ted Drewes Ted Drewes Jr. celebrated his 96th birthday on February 17 this year. The beloved St. Louis custard business toasted him and his devotion to the dessert

Drewes followed in the footsteps of his father, Ted Drewes Sr., who opened his first frozen custard store in Florida in 1929. A year later, the elder Drewes opened another store on Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis, then one on South Grand in 1931.

In 1941, the family opened the store on Chippewa Street, now Ted Drewes’ flagship location.

Drewes Jr. led the dessert shop for more than 80 years, helped by four generations of family members and employees. He expanded the family business to sell other treats and Christmas trees.

Champaign, Illinois, native Diane Alblinger, who now lives in Southern California, has been coming back for much of her lifetime.

She said Drewes’ dedication to the St. Louis region won’t be forgotten.

“He's brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, so his life had a lot of value,” Alblinger said. “It's sad that he passed, but I'm sure that his memory will live on in his custard forever.”

In a Facebook post to mark his birthday in February, company representatives described Drewes as “a living legend.”

“His dedication to keeping the St. Louis staple alive for generations is truly inspiring,” they wrote.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Whit Westbrook, 4, leans on his mother, Kelsey while having ice cream outsideTed Drewes Frozen Custard on Tuesday, August 28, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Ted Drewes Frozen Custard shirts are hanging inside by the window on Tuesday, August 28, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio People standout Ted Drewes Frozen Custard waiting to order on a hot Tuesday, August 28, 2024.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio