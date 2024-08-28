© 2024 KSMU Radio
Ashcroft once again rejects Parson’s restrictions on hemp-derived THC products

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:12 PM CDT
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a candidate for Missouri governor, speaks during a campaign event on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Ethical Society of Police in Fountain Park. Ashcroft is endorsed by the Ethical Society of Police.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft contends the governor did not prove that restricting establishments with liquor licenses from selling hemp-derived edibles and drinks was an emergency.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft once again rejected emergency rules from Gov. Mike Parson’s administration restricting the sale of hemp-derived THC edibles and beverages.

Ashcroft and Parson clashed last week over rules that would restrict any business with a liquor license from selling “unregulated psychoactive cannabis products.” Parson’s administration sent emergency rules to Ashcroft, which meant they would go into effect sooner and wouldn’t need a lengthy public comment period. Ashcroft rejected that proposal, prompting Parson to send a revised slate of emergency rules.

But on Tuesday, Ashcroft’s office announced he rejected Parson’s revised rules.

“Statute determines the requirements for such a designation and I have a responsibility and a duty to follow the law,” Ashcroft said in a statement.

Ashcroft’s office added that the nonemergency rules that Parson submitted will now go through a “normal rulemaking process,” which includes a public comment period. Ashcroft said last week that the rules would likely go into effect at some point next year.

The disagreement between the two Republican officials reached a boiling point last week after Parson sent an angry letter accusing Ashcroft of blocking the rules over the governor’s endorsement of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in the August GOP gubernatorial primary. Ashcroft, who came in third place in the contest, dismissed that claim, pointing out that he endorsed Kehoe after he lost.

Parson’s bid to curb the edibles and beverages also showcased a deep rift between companies involved in the state-regulated marijuana industry and hemp-related businesses. A trade association representing marijuana-related companies supported Parson’s emergency order. Hemp companies strongly opposed it and said they were pleased Ashcroft slowed the process.

Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
