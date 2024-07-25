© 2024 KSMU Radio
Springfield's Shoe Tree is described as 'a true listening room'

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published July 25, 2024 at 9:29 AM CDT
The Shoe Tree Listening Room in Springfield, MO (photo taken July 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Shoe Tree Listening Room offers space for a variety of performances in an alcohol-free environment.

KSMU's Jimmy Rea talks with the co-owner of the Shoe Tree Listening Room, Dave Baker.

Baker says the nonprofit has 50 seats and hosts local, national and internationally touring artists in eclectic genres, mostly acoustic.

He talks about how listening rooms are different from other venues and how the venue got its name.

The Shoe Tree is located at 1342 E. St. Louis St.
Jimmy Rea
