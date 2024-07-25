Springfield's Shoe Tree is described as 'a true listening room'
Shoe Tree Listening Room offers space for a variety of performances in an alcohol-free environment.
KSMU's Jimmy Rea talks with the co-owner of the Shoe Tree Listening Room, Dave Baker.
Baker says the nonprofit has 50 seats and hosts local, national and internationally touring artists in eclectic genres, mostly acoustic.
He talks about how listening rooms are different from other venues and how the venue got its name.
The Shoe Tree is located at 1342 E. St. Louis St.