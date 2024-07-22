World War II veteran, lifelong Springfieldian Jack Hamlin dies at 102

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure is sending condolences to the family of World War II veteran Jack Hamlin of Springfield who died over the weekend at age 102. In a statement, McClure said he’s also grateful for Hamlin’s service to the nation, state and city.

Hamlin was born in Springfield in 1921 and attended Central High School (which was then Springfield High). He enrolled in Drury University, but in 1939, he had the chance to play baseball for the New York Yankees farm club in Joplin. The war started, and Hamlin enlisted in the service. Because of a childhood illness, Hamlin didn’t qualify to serve, so he joined the Coast Guard, thinking he would stay in the U.S. to defend our homeland, according to city officials in a statement. But Hamlin ended up crossing the English Channel on June 6, 1944 – D-Day. His job that day was to rescue soldiers.

Hamlin went on to graduate from the University of Missouri, serve in the Missouri House of Representatives, start his own insurance agency in 1952 and join Ollis & Company in 1986.

Hamlin received the keys to the City of Springfield this past June.

Graveside services are planned for Wednesday afternoon, July 24, at 2 at Maple Park Cemetery.