After 4-plus inches of rain, flash flooding hazards beset Taney County

Authorities alerted the public to road closures and other hazards in towns like Hollister and in Forsyth, advising drivers to "turn around, don’t drown." Commuters reported bad roads and some business closures.

Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh told Ozarks Public Radio in an email they had major flooding that affects the city’s main sewer plant.

In Branson on Wednesday morning, the fire department was hustling to address flooding issues — even as the Branson police department experienced flooding in their first-floor headquarters at Branson City Hall. A city spokesperson said the department was still operational and working on remediation for their workspaces. KSMU wasn’t immediately able to reach Taney County Emergency Management officials.

Kelsey Angle is with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. He spoke to KSMU at about 9 a.m. Wednesday: “Overnight and early this morning, we’ve seen rainfall amounts of 4-plus inches across a good portion of the county," Angle said. "And with additional rain and this runoff, flash flooding is occurring and will continue to occur throughout the morning.”

Angle said conditions are expected to dry up Wednesday afternoon and evening, after cooler temperatures today.

“Dry weather is expected across the area for tonight," Angle said. "So some improving conditions will occur once we get into the afternoon and evening hours.”

The flash flooding began before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service alert.