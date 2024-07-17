© 2024 KSMU Radio
After 4-plus inches of rain, flash flooding hazards beset Taney County

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:46 AM CDT
An out-of-place culvert sat by the curb as authorities closed roads in the Maple Street residential area of Hollister, Mo. Damage to roads, and other hazards in Taney County, took place after widespread flooding the morning of Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
Courtesy Misael Manzo
On Wednesday morning, the Missouri Ozarks saw heavy rainfall and flash flooding, which appeared to especially affect Taney County communities including Branson, Hollister and Forsyth.

Authorities alerted the public to road closures and other hazards in towns like Hollister and in Forsyth, advising drivers to "turn around, don’t drown." Commuters reported bad roads and some business closures.

Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh told Ozarks Public Radio in an email they had major flooding that affects the city’s main sewer plant.

In Branson on Wednesday morning, the fire department was hustling to address flooding issues — even as the Branson police department experienced flooding in their first-floor headquarters at Branson City Hall. A city spokesperson said the department was still operational and working on remediation for their workspaces. KSMU wasn’t immediately able to reach Taney County Emergency Management officials.

Kelsey Angle is with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. He spoke to KSMU at about 9 a.m. Wednesday: “Overnight and early this morning, we’ve seen rainfall amounts of 4-plus inches across a good portion of the county," Angle said. "And with additional rain and this runoff, flash flooding is occurring and will continue to occur throughout the morning.”

Angle said conditions are expected to dry up Wednesday afternoon and evening, after cooler temperatures today.

“Dry weather is expected across the area for tonight," Angle said. "So some improving conditions will occur once we get into the afternoon and evening hours.”

The flash flooding began before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service alert.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
