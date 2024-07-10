The Republican Primary Election for Eastern Christian County Commissioner is down to 2 candidates

One of the three Republican candidates in the August Primary race for Eastern Christian County Commissioner has dropped out.

Rick Parham told KSMU he just didn’t have the time to commit to the campaign or the position.

"My business has exploded, and I've obligated myself to do a lot of things that are for sure," he said, "of course, the election is not for sure, so it just made sense for me to make that decision."

Parham owns his open business in commercial construction.

The other two candidates in the Republican Primary race for Eastern Christian County Commissioner are Bradley Alan Jackson and Jess Hodges. Although he’s dropped out, Rick Parham’s name will still appear on the ballot. The lone Democrat in that race is David Krewson.

You can hear interviews by the Informed Voter Coalition with Jackson, Hodges and Krewson on July 30 at 12:06 p.m. on KSMU. Interviews with candidates for Western Christian County Commissioner will also be broadcast then.

