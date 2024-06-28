Extreme heat returns to the Ozarks, and public health agencies urge residents to stay safe

Extreme heat returns to the Ozarks Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, and the heat index will be around 97. Saturday, it’s going to feel like 106 degrees outside. And highs next Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 90s.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services along with local public health organizations are urging people to think about the high temperatures and humidity might impact their health.

DHSS officials say that 34 Missouri residents, ranging in age from 11 months to 96 years, died last year due to heat-related illness.

DHSS Director Paula Nickelson said in a statement that heat exhaustion can come on suddenly with little warning and can lead to heat stroke, which can be life threatening. She urges people to check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly or chronically ill. To report a senior or an adult with disabilities who needs assistance due to the heat, call the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-392-0210 or you can make a report online.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; dizziness; headache; weakness; and nausea or vomiting. Signs of heat stroke may include a high body temperature; hot, red, dry skin; a fast, strong pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; confusion; or loss of consciousness. Seek medical attention immediately if you or someone else begins vomiting, symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour.

Stay in air conditioning as much as possible – even if you have to go to a local cooling center. Plan outdoor activities for morning or evening hours when the temperature is cooler. Wear lightweight, light colored and loose-fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water, and wear sunscreen.

Find out more about heat illness and dealing with the high temperatures this summer at health.mo.gov.