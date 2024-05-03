Naturalization ceremony held at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

31 people from 23 countries became citizens during a naturalization ceremony held against the backdrop of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Thursday.

Representatives from the offices of Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Eric Schmitt and Congressman Eric Burlison read letters. Director of Programs for the Hand-in-Hand Multicultural Center Dr. Judith Gonzalez, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation Executive Director Melissa Adler and Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association President Debbie Dodge took turns speaking.

Wilson’s Creek’s Park Superintendent Sarah Cunningham spoke first, acknowledging the historical significance of the setting and the sacrifices that have made the United States. Judge M. Douglas Harpool of the Western District of Missouri presided over the event.

"By becoming part of our country,” Judge Harpool explained, “you strengthen us, because you increase our knowledge and our talents. We thank you and we celebrate that today. We hope you can celebrate citizenship not just in what you can give, but also in the opportunities this experiment called democracy in our Country provides you.”

Speakers encouraged the new citizens to vote, engage in their communities and to celebrate their accomplishments and the opportunities and responsibilities of United States citizenship. Missouri State University’s Alex Smith led the crowd in the America the Beautiful and the National Anthem.