Local elections April 2 in Republic, Nixa and Ozark
Amendments to the City Charter will be on the ballot in Republic, with Board of Education seats up for election in Nixa and Ozark and municipal recreational marijuana sales taxes on that ballot in Republic and Nixa.
April 2 Voters will head to the polls for municipal elections across Missouri.
In Republic voters will decide on the election of a mayor for a four-year term and elect eight city council members, some to one-year and some to four-year terms. Ward 2 has the only contested council positions.
Republic voters will also decide on a proposed 3% adult use recreational marijuana sales tax in the city.
Voters In Republic will also weigh six potential amendments to Republic’s city charter. Find those amendments in detail at this link.
Republic will not hold elections for the school district’s Board of Education this year. Only two candidates filed for a position on the board, the board has two openings. Incumbent Todd Wojciechowski and newcomer Lauren Layman will start their terms in April.
In Ozark two Board of Education seats are up for election. Four candidates filed for the race, including incumbent Patty Quessenberry and newcomers Dustin Kirkman, Jason Newman Shaffer and James Francis Griffin.
Alderman seats in Wards 1 and 2 are also up for election in Ozark. Incumbents David Snider and Bruce Galloway are the only candidates to file and will not face any opposition in their respective elections.
Nixa voters will decide on a proposed 3% adult use recreational marijuana sales tax in their city.
Nixa will also elect city council positions in District 1 and 2. Incumbent Shawn Lucas is running unopposed in District 2. Incumbent Zern Vess faces Randell Sehie in District 1.
Voters will decide who fills two open positions on the Nixa Public School District’s Board. Incumbents Board members Josh Roberts and Jason Massengale are on the ballot as well as Megan Deal and Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk.
All Christian County voters will also vote in the election of three members to the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Trustees.
Most school districts in our region will have school board elections.
KSMU is a part of an Informed Voter Coalition that will bring candidate interviews for four school districts.
Find our Informed Voter Coalition coverage on-air each weekday in the noon hour starting Monday March 18, and online at KSMU.org
Hear candidate interviews for the Nixa Board of Education, Monday March 18.
Interviews for the Ozark Board of Education, Tuesday March 19.
We’ll hear candidate interviews for the Willard Board of Education March 20, and from Springfield Public School Board candidates March 21and 22.
Sample ballots: