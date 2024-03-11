Local elections April 2 in Republic, Nixa and Ozark

In Republic voters will decide on the election of a mayor for a four-year term and elect eight city council members, some to one-year and some to four-year terms. Ward 2 has the only contested council positions.

Republic voters will also decide on a proposed 3% adult use recreational marijuana sales tax in the city.

Voters In Republic will also weigh six potential amendments to Republic’s city charter. Find those amendments in detail at this link.

Republic will not hold elections for the school district’s Board of Education this year. Only two candidates filed for a position on the board, the board has two openings. Incumbent Todd Wojciechowski and newcomer Lauren Layman will start their terms in April.

