13 songs to get Kansas City Chiefs fans pumped for the Super Bowl

Your soundtrack for getting ready for Super Bowl 57 could start with tight end Travis Kelce's pick — "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" by the Beastie Boys, which he sang (or, rather, screamed) after the 2023 Super Bowl win. And at the victory parade in Kansas City. And after their AFC Championship win in Baltimore.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY @tkelce pic.twitter.com/4rryWHhv4T— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 13, 2023

You might try the Arrowhead Stadium mainstay, "Swag Surfin.'" Or any Taylor Swift song, really.

To help you get ready for gameday Feb. 11, here's a list of 13 songs that should be on any true Chiefs fan's playlist, from pump-up songs to parodies.

1. Tech N9ne: "Red Kingdom"

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and Strange Musicreleased this video in 2019, and it's since become the city's unofficial anthem — both inside and out of football season.

"KC Chiefs come and break these geeks." (In this case that would be the 49ers.) "Make em taste these cleats!"

Bonus: Check out Tech N9ne's recent interview with KCUR's Up To Date.

2. Yes You Are: "Chiefs Kingdom Comin"

Kansas City pop group Yes You Are manages to turn some favorite Chiefs players into a catchy hook — including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

The 2019 version of the song originally mentioned Dee Ford. He's a former Chiefs defensive player who now, in an ironic twist, plays for the Chiefs' Super Bowl opponents, the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead of swapping Ford to Tanoh Kpassagnon (a then-Chiefs defensive standout), the 2020 version went with Coach Reid. Good move.

3. Melissa Etheridge: "Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl"

Grammy Award-winning Melissa Etheridge is also from Leavenworth, Kansas, and sang the national anthem at the 2019 AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots. She wrote this song after the 2020 AFC Championship game and performed it live on the Dan Patrick Show.

4. K. Dean: "Imma Chief"

5. SLIKK: "Patrick Mahomes Song"

6. Irv Da Phenom: "Red And Yellow"

Irv Da Phenom took Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow," a Pittsburgh Steelers favorite, and gave it a KC flavor. "If you cut me I will probably bleed — red and yellow, red and yellow..."

You get the idea.

7. Taylor Witt: "The Chiefs Are Goin' To Miami"

When the Chiefs headed to Miami for Super Bowl 54 back in 2020, this Will Smith-style parody set the scene.

8. Arrowhead Guys: "She Thinks My Patrick's Sexy"

An interesting take on Kenny Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy." The Arrowhead Guys just state the obvious here. Simply sing along and roll with it.

9. WyJo Media: "QB Like Me"

If you have a soft spot for Disney parodies then this song surely delivers. It's a Patrick Mahomes/Aladdin parody, sung to the tune of "Never Had A Friend Like Me."

10. Grizz Lee: "Pat Mahomes"

11. C-Losta YBL: "Chris Jones"

A more recent addition to the repertoire of Chiefs music is this 2023 tribute to defensive tackle Chris Jones — the nightmare for every opposing quarterback.

12. Mac Lethal: "Kansas City Chiefs Insanity Rap 2023"

Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal, who has a penchant for both super-fast raps and Kansas City sports teams, put out his first Chiefs anthem back in 2020. Last year, he released this song ahead of their 2023 showdown against the Eagles. Will we see a tribute this year too?

13. Taylor Swift: "...Ready For It?"

As the returning champions, the Chiefs may be entering the Super Bowl as an "Anti-Hero." And the 49ers may be feeling some "Bad Blood" after getting beaten by Kansas City in 2020.

But let's be honest: The Chiefs are in their Reputation era.

