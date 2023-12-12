Joplin Parks and Recreation brings back activity challenge this holiday season

The annual Roll-n-Stroll is designed to motivate participants of any age to stay active in the winter by getting outdoors.

Anyone can participate by walking, biking, running, using a walker or wheelchair or pushing a stroller.

The Roll-n-Stroll will concur with the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park, a series of decorated trees from surrounding businesses and organizations. The trees will be lit through December 31. Parks and Recreation encourages Roll-n-Stroll participants to go out on the trail and get some exercise while taking part in the challenge.

The challenge is free of charge. Participants can register with Joplin Parks and Recreation and track at least five activities on a tracking sheet by December 31. The first 200 participants who turn in their tracking sheets will receive a plush knit beanie gifted by Missouri Southern State University.

To register and receive a tracking sheet, visit www.joplinmo.org/holidaylights.

