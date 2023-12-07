Twisting, stacking and the Big Balloon Build: a conversation with Dena the Balloon Lady
Springfield's Dena Atchley was recently chosen to be lead character designer for the Big Balloon Build in Guildford, England this December.
The holiday-themed exhibit will involve 125,000 balloons, raising money for the Surrey Charity Network. KSMU's Ben Verstraete sat down with Dena to discuss the build, her career and the balloon art world at large.
You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.